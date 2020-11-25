AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up to $13.03

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $15.18. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,609 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

