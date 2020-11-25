Aragon Market Cap Reaches $158.11 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00020775 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $158.11 million and $26.67 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00079611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00343737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.21 or 0.03113397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.