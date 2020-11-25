Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Decreased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

NYSE:ASH opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

