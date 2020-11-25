Asian Fintech Price Tops $0.0058 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

