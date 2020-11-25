Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 15th

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by 246.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 176.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.3%.

Shares of AY stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

