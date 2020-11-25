Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of ATCO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

