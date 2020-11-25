Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 16% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.17 million and $339,862.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00172504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.01065693 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00224235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00111881 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00175967 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.