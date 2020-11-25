Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nov 25th, 2020

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.64.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.54.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

