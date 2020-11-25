Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.64. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

