Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $272.00 at Griffin Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Griffin Securities from $259.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $20.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,839. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 171.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.