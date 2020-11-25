Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $272.00 at Griffin Securities

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Griffin Securities from $259.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $20.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,839. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 171.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit