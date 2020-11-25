Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $305.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.