Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $305.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.
ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
