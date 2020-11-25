Bandhana Rawal Buys 500 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

LON WWH traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,535 ($46.19). 116,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,581.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,531.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,159.52 ($28.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,950 ($51.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.43%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

