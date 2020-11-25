Bank of America Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $62.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 133,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,725. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,014 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 455.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 429,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 305.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 547,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 412,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.