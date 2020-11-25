Bank of America Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $80.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Shares of DELL traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

