Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,888 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 444,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 6,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,034. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

