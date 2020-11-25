Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 17,008 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 458,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,775,426. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

