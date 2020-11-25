Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

