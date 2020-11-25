Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BBY stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,547 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

