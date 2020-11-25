Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,084. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.