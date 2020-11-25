Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Buy”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 699,547 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,527. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

