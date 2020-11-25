Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BASI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Bioanalytical Systems has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

