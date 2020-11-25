BlockStamp Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $20.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,153,047 coins and its circulating supply is 26,610,081 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

