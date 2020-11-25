BMO Capital Markets Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

