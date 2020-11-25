BMO Capital Markets Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.
In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
