Bollard Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

