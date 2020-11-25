Bollard Group LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $349.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.