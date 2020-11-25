Bollard Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

