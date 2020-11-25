Bollard Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

