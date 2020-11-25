Bollard Group LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after buying an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 22,662 shares of company stock worth $159,587 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

