Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 195.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 135,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 120,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after buying an additional 1,353,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,779 shares of company stock worth $7,544,177 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

