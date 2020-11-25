Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Quiet Period To End on November 25th

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Bridgetown stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.58.
