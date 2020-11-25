Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

