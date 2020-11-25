Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,636. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

