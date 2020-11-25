Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2893 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEPC opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $78.67.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

