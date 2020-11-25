Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on December 31st

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.868 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.52.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

