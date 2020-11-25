Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$43.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

