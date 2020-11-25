Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit