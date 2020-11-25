Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.