Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

BURL traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,234. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.