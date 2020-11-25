Burst Trading Up 29.7% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Burst has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $4.78 million and $15,159.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,109,586,930 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

