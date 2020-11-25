Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 901 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

