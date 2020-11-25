Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

