CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 11,724 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 137,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit