CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 11,724 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 137,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

