Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 269 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

