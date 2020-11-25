Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

