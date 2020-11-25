Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.