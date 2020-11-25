Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,760 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 241.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.53 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

