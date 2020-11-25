Cerity Partners LLC Sells 341 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

