CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4,536.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

