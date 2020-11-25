Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $55,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

CVX traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. 136,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,314,553. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

