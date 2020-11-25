China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

CBPO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

