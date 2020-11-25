China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Mobile by 208.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in China Mobile by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 15.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 44.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

